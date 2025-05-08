Zack Snyder’s Most Underrated Movie Just Started Streaming on Max

When people think of director Zack Snyder, they usually think of his tenure with DC and the infamous saga of the Justice League “Snyder Cut.” With all the hubbub that surrounded his DC ventures, and the mess of his Rebel Moon franchise at Netflix, it’s easy for some to forget that Snyder delivered some awesome standalone movies earlier in his career. Dawn of the Dead continues to stand as probably his best film, but his venture into animation in 2010 remains the most underrated title in the director’s entire catalogue.
Videos by ComicBook.com
15 years ago, Snyder directed an animated family adventure called Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. Based on Kathryn Laskey’s novel series, Legend of the Guardians is about a group of owls living in a mythical world, and it’s a total departure from just about everything else Snyder has directed throughout his career.
This movie is exciting, triumphant, gorgeous to look at, and now very easy to access in the world of streaming. This month, Legend of the Guardians was added to the lineup on Max, putting it alongside many of Snyder’s other movies.
If you’re a fan of Snyder’s — or just love animation — you’ve got to check out Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.
[RELATED: It Just Got Easier to Stream One of TV’s All-Time Best Dramas]
What’s New on Max?
Snyder’s animated owl adventure is just one of the many new titles that were added to Max’s lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of titles added to Max on May 1st.
100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Private War
Badman’s Country
Barricade
Broadway Melody of 1940
Carson City
Chronicle
Chronicle: Director’s Cut
Dallas
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)
Enter The Dragon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Funny People
Hannibal
In the Fade
Inception
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Lone Star
Lost River
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Megan Leavey
Notting Hill
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Red Tails
Ride, Vaquero!
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Royal Wedding
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Son of Belle Starr
Son of the Mask
Springfield Rifle
Stars in My Crown
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Band Wagon
The Bounty Hunter
The First Texan
The Goonies
The Kissing Bandit
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man Behind the Gun
The Mortal Storm
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoma Kid
The Oklahoman
The Painted Hills
The Princess Bride
The Shining
The Silence of the Lambs
The Young Guns
They Died with Their Boots On
This Means War
This Means War: Extended Edition
Thunder Over the Plains
Trail Street
Vengeance Valley
Vivacious Lady
We Bought a Zoo
Westbound
Westward the Women
Wichita
Ziegfeld Girl
What do you think of Legend of the Guardians? Where does it rank for you amongst Zack Snyder’s movies? Let us know in the comments!