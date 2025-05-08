Zack Snyder’s Most Underrated Movie Just Started Streaming on Max

When people think of director Zack Snyder, they usually think of his tenure with DC and the infamous saga of the Justice League “Snyder Cut.” With all the hubbub that surrounded his DC ventures, and the mess of his Rebel Moon franchise at Netflix, it’s easy for some to forget that Snyder delivered some awesome standalone movies earlier in his career. Dawn of the Dead continues to stand as probably his best film, but his venture into animation in 2010 remains the most underrated title in the director’s entire catalogue.

15 years ago, Snyder directed an animated family adventure called Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole. Based on Kathryn Laskey’s novel series, Legend of the Guardians is about a group of owls living in a mythical world, and it’s a total departure from just about everything else Snyder has directed throughout his career.

This movie is exciting, triumphant, gorgeous to look at, and now very easy to access in the world of streaming. This month, Legend of the Guardians was added to the lineup on Max, putting it alongside many of Snyder’s other movies.

If you’re a fan of Snyder’s — or just love animation — you’ve got to check out Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.

What’s New on Max?

Snyder’s animated owl adventure is just one of the many new titles that were added to Max’s lineup at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of titles added to Max on May 1st.

