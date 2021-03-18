Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Black Suit Superman Clip Re-Released in HD

Superman (Henry Cavill) is back in black in a re-released clip from Zack Snyder's Justice League — now in high definition. In the clip first debuted during virtual Justice Con over the summer, the newly-resurrected Man of Steel drops in on a tinkering Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) ahead of the League's final battle against Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his alien army. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour and R-rated director's cut that releases on HBO Max on March 18, the black-suited superhero will "level up" and take the final step towards becoming what Snyder calls the classic Superman.

"I really was always very strong advocate for the black suit. I really wanted the black suit," Snyder said during a recent appearance on Comic Book Debate. "Superman is a character notoriously who does not grow. He is like a rock and everything just smashes against him. And we learn about ourselves by trying to change a thing that's unchangeable. That's really the old way, the old Superman, whereas I felt like my Superman had to, at every step, sort of level up and learn something, and be something different."

"Because in the end, the idea or what I had planned was that the final step for Superman, [was] his real return, or his real coming into what I would consider the classic Superman," added the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker. "We don't really get it in this movie, the classic Superman."

According to Snyder, the CGI black-and-silver suit is also a "great time delineator."

"If you see a flashback or a flash-forward, him in the black suit lets you know where you are in time, because it's very particular to this certain arc," Snyder said. "So I always was excited into using the black suit to kind of lock us in to when he goes from the black suit, back to the red and blue suit, and then when he's in the red and blue suit what that means, and when he actually goes back to it, what does it mean?"

Snyder previously revealed the Snyder Cut takes the revived Superman "on a journey with his character" when he allies with Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

"I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile love affair with Lois and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things, as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer. "So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable."

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.