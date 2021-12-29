Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Netflix’s Rebel Moon

Ahead of the start of production on his new Star Wars-inspired sci-fi film Rebel Moon, filmmaker Zack Snyder took to Vero, his favorite social media network, to share some concept art from the film. The project, which will star Sophia Boutella, has been shrouded in mystery so far, with Netflix and Snyder focusing their attention stories set in the world of Snyder’s Army of the Dead instead. It now seems Snyder is ready to full commit to his space fantasy, so we may be seeing and hearing more in the coming weeks.

Of course, while few announcements have been made yet, Snyder has a pretty regular company of actors he likes to bring with him to projects. It seems likely some of the people starring in Rebel Moon will be familiar faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Always. I mean, I love my guys. I always call these guys. I like my acting family and I always, if they’re not busy or whatever, it’s always an honor to get to work with them again,” Snyder told ComicBook in October. “Like Billy Crudup and all those guys. It’s always like, these are people. It’s just that I have been really fortunate and worked with such great people and consider so many of them my friends that, yeah, that’d be great.”

You can see the art below.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Not just inspired by George Lucas’s universe,, Rebel Moon initially began development as a “more mature” pitch for the Star Wars universe — but one that fell by the wayside when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

It’s easy to see this as an extension of the Army of the Dead concept, where Snyder took something he was interested in and, rather than trying to get the rights to do something in-universe, simply made the Zack Snyder version instead.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder’s take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn’t hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up…which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.