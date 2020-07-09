Zendaya Fans Are Excited For Malcolm & Marie With John David Washington
Zendaya fans are beyond excited about her new film with John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie. The actress shared an image from the production and Twitter absolutely exploded. Sam Levinson, of Euphoria fame, is reunited with his star for the movie. Deadline reported the details earlier and indicated that the feature will “echo Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now." It seems that the entire thing has come together over the course of the coronavirus lockdown. The actress has helped bankroll the project herself. Zendaya has brought some famous friends along to help bring the project to fruition as well. Scott Mescudi, Kid Cudi to Hip-Hop fans out there, is also listed as one of the funders.
Malcolm & Marie was filmed over the stretch from June 17th to July 2nd. The Caterpillar House in Caramel, California played host and ended up being completely compliant with the Writer’s Guild, Director’s Guild, and Screen Actor’s Guild. With COVID-19 still a massive cancer for the cast and crew, there were increased safety protocols in place for the production. Planning has been in place for a while though, and it would seem as though things went through without too much trouble. Levinson was asked to complete the script quickly, and he reportedly had the work done in just six days. This is a completely unique situation as the scale on display with this production is not feasible for large-scale blockbusters.
When do you think we’ll get to see the film? Let us know down in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.