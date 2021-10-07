Zodiac Star Mark Ruffalo Reacts to News That the Real Killer Has Been Identified

The mystery of the Zodiac Killer has bewildered folks since the late 1960s. The serial murderer taunted police for years and was never officially identified or apprehended. As of yesterday, a cold case team known as The Case Breakers – which is comprised of over 40 law enforcement investigators, journalists, military intelligence officers, and more – have claimed they have identified the Zodiac as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. Naturally, the news became a trending topic on Twitter with many folks commenting on the news and whether or not they believed it to be true. One person who tweeted about Poste is Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, five years before he made his MCU debut in The Avengers, Ruffalo starred alongside his Marvel co-star, Robert Downey Jr., in David Fincher’s Zodiac.

“I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe…maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured it out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac,” Ruffalo wrote. You can check out his tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/1445874253409107972?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While there’s lots of evidence pointing to Poste as the killer, for example, one infamous Zodiac letter reportedly plays with the letters of his full name, there are still some discrepancies in the report from The Case Breakers. The team believes that a woman named Cheri Jo Bates (killed in Riverside, California, on Halloween night in 1966) may be another of Poste’s victims, based on several connections between Poste’s life, and the Bates murder scene. Despite all that, it’s a connection that the Riverside Police Department Homicide Cold Case Unit refuses to accept:

“Our Homicide Cold Case Unit has determined the murder of Cheri Jo Bates in 1966 is not related to the Zodiac killer,” the Riverside Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit told Fox News. “We understand the public interest in these unsolved murders, but all inquiries regarding the Zodiac Killer should be referred to the FBI.”

Whether or not Poste is the Zodiac, this is certainly the closest anyone has come to cracking the case in a long time.

As for Ruffalo, he recently voiced The Hulk in multiple episodes of the new animated series What If…?, and he’ll soon be returning to his live-action role in the upcoming She-Hulk series. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

Do you believe Gary Francis Poste is the Zodiac Killer? Tell us in the comments.