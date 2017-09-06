Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals What Marvel Character He Would Be, And Why It Isn't Hawkeye or Captain America

What Marvel character would Arrow's Stephen Amell play, if he were to have his choice?

...Well, apparently he hasn't spent too much time thinking about it, becuase the actor had a hard time coming up with an answer at his Dallas Comic Con's Fan Days panel this weekend.

"I wouldn't be Hawkeye, that'd be cheating," Amell joked. "That's like saying I'd be slightly-less-talented, left-handed me."

He added that he had originally considered auditioning to be Captain America, acknowledging that there was no way he could have gotten the job at that point in his career and praising Marvel for casting Chris Evans.

He couldn't even have auditioned if he wanted to, though; the casting notice stipulated that the actor had to be from the United States (Amell is a Canadian citizen).

This, of course, led to some joking around and the eventual decision that maybe he could play Captain Canuck.

You can check it out starting around the 28:00 mark in the video below.

