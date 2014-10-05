Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants To Work With Tom Cruise

At the recent Montreal Comiccon, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed himself to be quite the Tom Cruise fan. When asked what actor he would like to work with on Arrow or some other project, Amell didn't hesitate to name Cruise as his actor of choice.

"I have never heard someone that has met or interacted with Tom Cruise that hasn't just been completely swept up and taken in by the moment," said Amell. "For me, he is not just a good-looking actor, but the quintessential movie star. And if you look at his library of work, I would just like to literally watch him perform at his craft."

Amell added, "His career, the way that he's done things, the way that he's sort of worked with wonderful directors, done all different types of roles, that's one of the things that I strive for. I don't think that he's going to guest star on Arrow. Stranger things have happened."

Amell called out Cruise's performance in Tropic Thunder as being an awesome performance. He also suggested that maybe he could appear in one of Cruise's movies.

Arrow Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET.