Avatar 2 Set Photos Tease Na'vi Children and Alien Horses

✖

Production on the Avatar sequels continues and series producer Jon Landau has returned with another amazing behind-the-scenes image. "On the Avatar sequels, we use performance capture for things that are both big and small!" he writes, revealing an image of actors on horses and even young children all clad in motion capture suits. Considering the wildlife of Pandora and the robust Na'vi communities seen in the 2009 film it shouldn't be too surprising to know that kids and critters will be included, but to see animals and young children clad in the same dot-covered pajamas that we're used to seeing on the likes of Andy Serkis. See it for yourself below!

We've known that kids will play a role in the Avatar sequels in one way though as James Cameron previously introduced the young cast of the movies to the world. Young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will fill the roles of the children to Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana's characters in the movie. Other new cast members that will appear in the sequels include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau)

"This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," Landau previously said in an interview with RNZ. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Other returning cast members joining Worthington and Saldana are Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver.

The Avatar sequels were delayed by Walt Disney Studios back in July following a series of release schedule reshuffling by the studio. The still untitled second film was originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024 (the upcoming Rogue Squadron movie from Patty Jenkins will arrive in-between them). Though planned for already, it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously the success of the second and third films will decide their fates.