Babylon 5’s Jerry Doyle Has Passed Away

(Photo: Babylonian Productions)

Jerry Doyle, a well-known actor and radio host, has sadly passed at 60-years-old. The Brooklyn native was known for his stint on Babylon 5 and for hosting the 'Jerry Doyle Show' on Talk Radio Network.

Doyle's family confirmed the actor's passing via social media. The actor's Twitter was updated with a post which read, "The family of Jerry Doyle is sad to announce Jerry's passing. The cause of death is unknown at this time." According to TMZ, emergency services were called to Doyle's Las Vegas home after he was found unresponsive. Though an autopsy is still pending, authorities don't believe any foul play led to Doyle's passing.

While Doyle was best-known for playing Michael Garibaldi, the actor wasn't involved in Hollywood. Initially, Doyle worked as a corporate jet pilot and long-time stockbroker before shifting his career to acting in 1991. Doyle's first role found him cast in a small part on Moonlighting before he joined Babylon 5: The Gathering. Playing security officer Michael Garibaldi, Doyle went on to reprise his role in the Babylon 5 TV series which ran for five seasons.

Following his acting stint, Doyle turned to radio and became a popular talk-show host. Launching the news platform EpicTimes, Doyle hosted one of the most popular programs on Talk Radio Network with the 'Jerry Doyle Show.' While Doyle still dabbled in acting, he was primarily focused on growing his radio presence and even appeared on news programs such as CNN and Fox & Friends.

In a recent post to EpicTimes' blog, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski wrote about the actor's death. He said, "He was funny, and dangerous, and loyal, and a prankster, and a pain in the a—; he was gentle and cynical and hardened and insightful and sometimes as dense as a picket fence...and his passing is a profound loss to everyone who knew him, especially those of us who fought beside him in the trenches of Babylon 5. It is another loss in a string of losses that I cannot understand. Of the main cast, we have lost Richard Biggs, Michael O'Hare, Andreas Katsulas, Jeff Conaway, and now Jerry Doyle, and I'm goddamned tired of it."