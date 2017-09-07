Bill O’Reilly And Jon Stewart Battle In New Comic Book

Bill O'Reilly And Jon Stewart will be battling it out on the cover of a brand new comic book from Bluewater Productions. Since Bill O'Reilly And Jon Stewart are set to debate in real life in a Saturday, October 6th pay-per-view Internet event, the Political Power: O'Reilly Stewart 2012 should prove to be quite timely. The cover of the Bill O'Reilly And Jon Stewart comic features the two hosts going at it Rock 'Em Sock 'Em robot style. Political Power: O'Reilly Stewart 2012 tells the stories of funny man Jon Stewart and Fox host Bill O'Reilly. Jon Stewart is the liberal host behind the satire news program "The Daily Show" and has become known as "the most trusted man in America." Bill O'Reilly is a best-selling author and the most famous conservative pundit on TV today. "When we heard about the upcoming debate at Bluewater, we thought it would be a fun opportunity to showcase our bios in a commemorative graphic novel as a companion to the showdown," Darren G. Davis, President of Bluewater Productions explained. "Political Power: O'Reilly Stewart 2012" gives the reader an informative look into the lives of these influential political personalities." Political Power: O'Reilly Stewart 2012 was written by Jerome Maida and illustrated by artists Aleksandar Bozic and Tsubasa Yozora. The exclusive, commemorative graphic novel is available now for digital download at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and more.