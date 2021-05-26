Famous Disney Villains Honored With Ceramic Dinnerware Courtesy of Toynk Toys

✖

While Disney villains have long struck fear into the hearts of audiences, it's hard to deny just how stylish they can be, with Toynk Toys paying respect to the most iconic villains in Disney's roster with dinnerware sets emblazoned with their image. In addition to a dinnerware set featuring the likes of Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, and Ursula, Toynk also has sets honoring Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, which also honors the evil Oogie Boogie. You can head to Toynk Toys' official site to see the items, as they have also released a new line of Disney-inspired mugs.

The 16-piece dinnerware sets are described as follows:

The Nightmare Before Christmas Patched Up 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Patch up your tabletop with this 16-piece dinnerware set from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Inspired by the magic of Disney's stop-motion animated classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas Patched Up 16-Piece Dinnerware Set set features a character-style patchwork design. Themed after the iconic couple, Jack Skellington and Sally are prominently featured in a variety of different poses. The spooky iconography also features an assortment of bats, spiders, and crossbones that look like something straight out of Halloween Town.

Complete with four place settings, the entire ceramic dish set includes a combination of dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and mugs. Enjoy an enchanting meal every breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (Just be wary of any Frog's Breath that might be covering up the scent of Deadly Nightshade.)

This officially licensed Nightmare Before Christmas dinnerware set is perfect for Halloween dinner parties, Tim Burton movie marathons, family get-togethers, and everyday spookiness.

The complete Nightmare Before Christmas 16-Piece Dinnerware Set includes the following: Dinner plates (4) Salad plates (4) Decorated bowls (4) Mugs (4)



The Nightmare Before Christmas Spider Web 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set

Eureka! We've found the perfect dinnerware set for fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This 16-piece ceramic dish set has 4 complete place settings. Each piece features spooktacular black-and-white designs based on the classic Disney movie, including a spider web border that ties all the pieces together in a fun and cohesive style.

Featuring designs inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, this 16-piece dinnerware set includes: 10.5-inch dinner plates depicting Jack and Sally (4) 8-inch salad plates depicting Jack Skellington's house (4) 7-inch bowls featuring decorative spider webs (4) 10.5-ounce mugs depicting Zero and his dog house (4)

Make mealtime fun with this themed tableware set. Ladle out a heaping serving of Oogie Boogie's Snake and Spider Stew or Sally's Worm's Wort Soup. Just be sure to leave the Deadly Nightshade on the side. This Nightmare Before Christmas kitchen dinnerware set is perfect for Halloween dinner parties, Tim Burton movie marathons, and everyday spookiness.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Black Rose 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Have you ever known a love so hauntingly beautiful? This officially licensed Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Black Rose 16-Piece Dinnerware Set is themed after Jack and Sally's sweet whirlwind romance. Inspired by the magic of Tim Burton's iconic stop-motion film, this dish set features a jet-black design worthy of Halloween Town's skeleton Pumpkin King.

The plates feature Jack and Sally sharing a loving embrace, including one design that shows them atop Spiral Hill. The romantic phrases "Simply Meant To Be" and "Misfit Love" are featured in a cursive-style print on the bowls and mugs. Decorative rose patterns adorn each piece, providing a cohesive and elegant styling to the entire set.

Enjoy an enchanting meal every breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (Just be wary of any Frog's Breath that might be covering up the scent of Deadly Nightshade.) This Nightmare Before Christmas Dinnerware Set is perfect for Halloween dinner parties, Tim Burton movie marathons, romantic get-togethers, and everyday spookiness.

The complete Nightmare Before Christmas 16-Piece Dinnerware Set includes: Dinner plates (4) Salad plates (4) Bowls (4) Mugs (4)



Toynk Exclusive Disney Villains 16-Piece Dinnerware Set featuring Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, and Ursula

Show your bad side with this exclusive Disney Villain 16-piece dinnerware set. Inspired by Disney's most popular evil-doers, the collectible Disney Villain 16-Piece Dinnerware Set features a sophisticated yet, sinister theme. The vibrant character designs represent each villain, with a decorative touch of Baroque-style golden embellishments. The elegant theming features classic iconography, including the Cave of Wonders, Ursula's enchanted necklace, the Magic Mirror, the Mistress of All Evil's horns, and more.

The four-person place setting will serve you and a group of villainous companions, so you can take a bite out of those delicious red apples in style. (Just make sure the Evil Queen doesn't serve the meal.) With four unique place settings inspired by classic and new-age characters, this themed dinnerware set truly brings the magic of Disney to your kitchen table.

This Disney Villain-inspired dish set features four wicked place setting themes. Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Jafar from Aladdin Ursula from The Little Mermaid

The complete Disney Villain 16-Piece Dinnerware Set includes the following: 11-inch dinner plates (4) 8-inch salad plates (4) 7-inch decorated bowls (4) 11-ounce mugs (4)



You can head to Toynk Toys' official site to see their entire release, which also includes a variety of bowls, mugs, and tumblers.