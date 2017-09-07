Family Guy: Proof That Spoiler Isn’t Really Dead For Good?

Spoilers for last night's episode of Family Guy. Last night, a popular television show outraged viewers by killing off one of the major characters on the show, and it wasn't The Walking Dead. The talk of Twitter this morning has been the death of a central character on the Family Guy show. In the "Life of Brian" episode, Family Guy shocked viewers by killing off the family dog Brian Griffin. Brian died after being hit by a car, and Stewie had destroyed his time machine, preventing him from going back in time to save him. In an interview with EOnline, executive producer Steve Callaghan seemingly confirmed that Brian is really dead. Callaghan said, "Well, this was an idea that got pitched in the writers room and it sort of caught fire, and we thought it could be a fun way to shake things up." However, Callaghan also added, "As soon as this idea came up, we started talking about what the next couple episodes could be and we got very excited about the way this change will affect the family dynamics and the characters." It's very interesting that Callaghan specifically calls out this change affecting "the next couple episodes." As many of our readers pointed out on Sunday night, there have already been details on future episodes listed online, which do feature Brian in the storyline. Two episodes listed on the Family Guy Wikia actually include Brian in the title. Episode #13 is called "Brian's a Bad Father," and Episode #23 is called "Brian the Closer." Of course, false title information could always have been leaked out, and information on a wiki isn't always official. However, there's an article on EW that seems difficult to explain around. The article is about Maya Rudolph and Glenn Howerton doing guest voicing on the show. The description for their episode is: "After Brian experiences the 'runner's high', he becomes a distance running douche, and even signs himself up to run a marathon." As many Family Guy viewers have noted, that episode has yet to air, so unless that episode is some type of flashback episode, it looks like Brian will be back.