Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Talks Female Thor And Weird Fetishes

Over the past week, one of the biggest stories in the comic book world has been that Thor is being replaced by a woman. Almost everyone has weighed in with an opinion on the matter, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

When the news of a female Thor came up while Gunn was appearing on the Adam Carolla Show, Gunn complimented new Thor writer Jason Aaron. "I actually know who that is. He's a nice guy. He's a good writer," said Gunn.

Gunn also offered up an interesting observation in regards to the new female Thor and comic book characters in general changing gender. Here's what Gunn had to say.

"I love weird fetishes. I'm very interested in people that have weird fetishes. And one of the things that if you search it on the Internet, there's a lot of people…and I'm not saying Marvel is servicing this weird fetish. But there's a whole like huge collection of pornography that is about switching one sex of a character into another sex of a character, mostly switching males into females. And for some reason that turns people on, and I can't really understand why you want to see the female Spider-Man and then f*** her."

When asked if maybe the reason was because men wanted to f*** Spider-Man but didn't want to be gay, Gunn replied, "I can't tell if it's you want to f*** Spider-Man, but you don't want to be gay and you don't want to admit it, but then you can imagine yourself f***ing a female Spider-Man. Or if it's like…I don't know."