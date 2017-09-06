No Ratatouille, WALL-E, or Inside Out Sequels Planned Anytime Soon

Not counting the recently released Finding Dory, which is a sequel to 2003's Finding Nemo, three out of the four upcoming Pixar films -- Cars 3 (2017), Coco (2017), Toy Story 4 (2018), and The Incredibles 2 (2019) -- are sequels. After the latter is released, Pixar's next four films will be originals. The first two are slated for release on March and June of 2020.

"Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don't make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on," Pixar president Jim Morris told Entertainment Weekly. "A sequel in some regards is even harder [than the original] because you've got this defined world which, on the one hand, is a leg up, and on the other hand has expectations that you can't disappoint on."

Some might wonder if Pixar will eventually make sequels to Ratatouille, WALL-E, or Inside Out, but the filmmakers behind Ratatouille and Inside Out are currently focused on other Pixar projects and Morris doesn't think the ending of WALL-E lent itself to a sequel.

"Pete Docter [who directed Inside Out] has an original idea for his next film. Brad Bird, being the director of Ratatouille, is working on The Incredibles and we haven't really spoken about [a sequel to] that. And WALL-E is close to my heart since I produced it," said Morris, who shepherded the 2008 Andrew Stanton-directed film. "It would be good to back and visit that world and let everybody know that the humans actually survived again after getting back to their burnt-out planet. But that was really a love story that had its beginning, middle, and end, so we're not really planning any further stories in those worlds at this point."