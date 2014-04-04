Sebastian Stan Ready To Take Over Captain America’s Shield

At the Wizard World Philadelphia Comic Con this weekend, Sebastian Stan was asked if he would like to take over Captain America's shield one day, and he did not hesitate to let his intentions be known.

"Yes," said Stan. "Yeah, I'll do it right now. Look, it's not up to me. I'm just showing up when they're calling me. I means that's it. But I wouldn't mind a little Black Widow/Winter Soldier story happening."

Captain America 3 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.