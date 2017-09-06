Thor’s Chris Hemsworth Loses At Water War With Jimmy Fallon

On Tuesday night, Thor and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth paid a visit to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming movie Blackhat. As is often the case on the Tonight Show, Fallon challenged his guest to a little competition.

Fallon and Hemsworth played a game called Water War. In describing the game, Fallon said, "We're going to play the card game 'war,' but if you lose the hand , you get a pint of water in the face. We each have five glasses of water. The first to throw all five glasses of water on their opponent wins and gets to water canon the loser."

Fallon wound up winning the contest by margin of five to two. At one point, Hemsworth even tried switching his stack of cards with Fallon's stack of cards to no avail. Watch the video below to view the dousing that Hemsworth got.

Blackhat opens in movie theaters on January 15, 2015. Avengers: Age of Ultron opens in movie theaters on May 1, 2015.