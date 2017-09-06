Winter Finale Synopsis For Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Released

ABC has released the official synopsis for the winter finale of Marvel'sAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Maveth."

Coulson reaches his breaking point! S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra go head-to-head in a battle that will change Coulson's world forever. While Daisy and her team of Inhumans fight to keep Hydra at bay, Coulson and Fitz take the ultimate risk.

Guest starring are Blair Underwood as Andrew Garner, Constance Zimmer as Rosalind Price, Juan Pablo Raba as Joey Gutierrez, Powers Booth as Gideon Malick, Mark Dacascos as Giyera, Garrett Hines as Hydra soldier and Brandon Ford Green as third soldier.

The episode was written by Jeffrey Bell and directed by Vincent Misiano.

"Maveth" episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Tuesday, December 8 at 9PM on ABC.