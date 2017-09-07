Bill O’Reilly Not A Walking Dead Fan

It seems that Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is not a fan of The Walking Dead. In fact, he dislikes the show so much that he thinks the world would have been a better place if zombies had eaten Robert Kirkman. In a column on Billoreilly.com, O'Reilly laments over the fact that The Walking Dead beat The Bible in the ratings on Easter Sunday. O'Reilly writes that it proves "that about 12 million Americans want to see blood and gore," before recalling that there's plenty of blood and gore in the Bible's crucifixion scenes. O'Reilly then blames the zombies triumph on viewers desire for cheap thrills, before confessing he has no idea what the zombie phenomenon is all about. O'Reilly writes, "I do not believe that Jesus would condone eating your neighbor even if you are dead." O'Reilly goes on to call zombie shows "a low form of entertainment." However, Bill O'Reilly did offer up a little criticism of The Bible writing that the actor playing Jesus looked like Spicolli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High. A couple weeks ago, Bill O'Reilly also made a big deal about how the History Channel's The Bible made Satan look like President Obama. So in O'Reilly's book Spicolli vs. Obama is highbrow entertainment compared to a zombie apocalypse.