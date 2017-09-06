Game Of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Skit On SNL’s Weekend Update

With Game of Thrones Season 4 premiering tonight on HBO, Saturday Night Live parodied author George R.R. Martin in a skit on last night's Weekend Update. Bobby Moynihan played George R.R. Martin in the skit, which centered around the author struggling to finish the last two Game of Thrones books. "One problem is that I can't write anything until I choose a title," said Moynihan as Martin. Then, Martin lamented about how difficult it is to name a thousand characters and all the various kingdoms. "A lot of the next book just takes place in Denver," said Martin. "And the three kings of Denver are named Ross, Rachel, and Chandler." Martin confessed that he came up with the idea while watching Friends. Check out the entire skit below.