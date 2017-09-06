HBO’s Westworld Recap – Contrapasso

ComicBook.com is recapping the new episode of Westworld, HBO’s ambitious new sci-fi/western series. Keep refreshing this scene to keep up with all the action of the new episode.

The episode opens with Ford drinking with one of Westworld’s old hosts, in the area where all the decommissioned hosts are kept. Ford tells the host about his old dog catching and killing a cat at the park, but the host doesn’t really understand what’s going on and instead offers up a toast to the “lady in white shoes.

We then see Dolores standing in a graveyard. She hears a voice telling her to “find him”, and a flash of an old church, before Logan interrupts. Logan points out Pariah in the distance, a city filled with criminals and other unsavory sorts. William, meanwhile, is concerned about Dolores, as he thought she was talking to herself earlier.

Logan explains Pariah is more “raw” than Sweetwater and then gives a little background about the park. Westworld seems to be losing tons of money, which is where Logan and William’s company comes in. Logan also mentions the “unknown partner” of Westworld, but that his company’s lawyers couldn’t find a thing.

The Man in Black has brought Teddy along, as he thinks Teddy is the key to finding Wyatt. They meet the child that Ford spoke to a couple of episodes ago, but Ford quickly send him away to fetch some water. The Man in Black then slits Lawrence’s throat, seemingly realized that Teddy is his guide deeper into the park and not Lawrence. The Man in Black strings Lawrence’s body from a tree and collects his blood, presumably to give to Teddy to keep him alive.

Maeve is brought into the “Body Shop” in Westworld’s back office for repairs. One of the technicians also has a dead bird hidden in one of the cainets for some reason.

The Man in Black wakes Teddy up and mentions that the hosts were once robots, but were changed to flesh and blood because it was cheaper. He then convinces Teddy to follow him by lying and saying that Wyatt has Dolores.

Dolores looks at a dead body and has a flashback to some massacre in the past. William comes by and talks to her, but Dolores notices when he makes a reference to “the real world”.They briefly hold hands, before Logan arrives with an entire “Day of the Dead” themed parade. Dolores sees herself walking in the parade, so she joins in to find her doppelganger, but she passes out when Ford (in a mask) whispers a codeword to her.

Dolores wakes up in the Westworld facilities, talking with Ford. Dolores lies when Ford asks him if she’s heard Arnold’s voice. Ford puts Dolores into analysis mode, and we find out that Arnold spoke to Dolores on the day she died and said that she would help Arnold “destroy this place”. Ford wonders aloud if they had put Dolores in a bigger role, would she be the hero or the villain of the story. Ford then apologizes for pulling her out of the park, but there’s no one left that was there. Afterwards, we hear Dolores tell someone that “Ford doesn’t know,” and that she didn’t tell him anything.

The body shop technician brings the dead bird (it’s a host bird) back to life before his partner walks in. The first technician admits that he’s secretly trying to learn how to code hosts, but his partner berates him. He then wheels in Maeve’s body once again, which unnerves the technician.

Logan and William meet Alonzo (who’s actually Lawrence in a new role). Logan wants to meet the Confederato (Confederate Civil War soldiers), but Alonzo instead wants to kill Logan. Dolores steps in and mentions that Alonzo’s looking for something, which prompts Alonzo to change his mind. If William, Logan, and Dolores can steal some nitroglycerin from the Union Army, that might convince the Confederato to meet with them.

William, Dolores, and Logan stop a caravan of Union Soldiers. The raid goes smoothly at first, but Logan picks a fight with the soldiers and quickly gets overwhelmed. William suddenly steps in and shoots three of the soldiers without any emotion. Logan (who was getting choked out) is thrilled with Wiliam finally getting into the spirit of the park, but Dolores is horrified.

Alonzo holds up his end of the bargain and sets up a meeting between Logan and the Confederato. Alonzo also suggests an evening of celebration, which means an orgy.

Elsie finds out that the rogue host from earlier is due to be incinerated, so she decides to intervene. She blackmails one of the body shop workers (he had sex with one of the hosts) into giving her access to the host for five minutes. Elsie discovers that the host had a satellite uplink embedded into its body, and that someone was using the hosts to smuggle data out of the park.

At Alonzo’s orgy, William tries to back out of Logan’s plan to play war games. Logan gets nasty with William in a hurry, saying that he only promoted him because he wasn’t a threat (and that Logan’s sister married William for the same reason). William almos punches Logan, but storms out instead.

Dolores leaves the orgy and finds a tarot card reader, who shows her a picture of the maze. Dolores then has a hallucination where she sees herself “unraveling” and then runs out of the building, where she sees Alonzo pump some corpses full of nitro. Dolores tries to warn William, and eventually kisses him so they’ll leave.

Outside, some of the Confederati discover the nitro they were given was fake and take Logan captive. As William runs outside, he sees the Confederati drag Logan away but William refuses to help his friend. William and Dolores end up cornered themselves, but Dolores suddenly shoots all of the Confederati, saying that she wants to lead a different path.

Dolores then leads William to a train where they escape Pariah. As they board the train, they run into Alonzo….who reveals himself to actually be Lawrence. They come to an uneasy truce, when Dolores sees the Maze symbol on the coffin. Dolores says “she’s coming”…to no one in particular.

The Man in Black walks into a bar with Teddy. Ford suddenly arrives at the bar and takes a seat with the Man in Black. The Man in Black admits that he plays a villain in the park because he feels Westworld is missing something, and then asks whether Wyatt is just another obstacle to finding the center of the maze. The Man in Black also says that he saved the park from Arnold 35 years ago, which is assumably why he has carte blanche to do anything he wants in the park. The Man in Black asks Ford if he’s going to stop him, but Ford says he’d hate to interfere with a voyage of self discovery and then leaves.

The body shop technician tries to secretly code the bird again, this time with much more success than before. He also accidentally wakes up Maeve, who knows him by his name and says it’s time they had a chat.