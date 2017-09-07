The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Talks Odds Of Glenn’s Death

There's been an ongoing rumor that Glenn might die in Season 4 of The Walking Dead. Spoiler Warning: The rumors seem to be driven by Glenn's recent bout with the flu on the show and the fact that Glenn was killed off in the comic book series. Of course, the TV series doesn't always follow the comic book series, so Glenn's death in the comic series is no guarantee he will die on the show. However, with few original cast members left, Glenn is one of the few characters left that would make for a surprising, shocking death. In the Internment episode of The Walking Dead, it really looked like Glenn wasn't going to make it. Surely, The Walking Dead writers wouldn't kill Glenn off after having him narrowly escape dying from the flu. Actually, it might be exactly what the writers would do, because no one would expect it. On Friday night's Late, Late Show, Craig Ferguson asked Steven Yeun about how everybody seems to die on The Walking Dead. "I'm like…if Walking Dead was a casino I'm ruling the house right now. Maybe my time will come," said Yeun. When Ferguson asked if he had practiced being a zombie just in case, Yeun said, "Never! You don't want to do that. Why would you put that out in the atmosphere? Why would you put that out in the ether?" Yeun added, "I'm just saying you don't want to give people [the idea] that he's really good as a zombie." The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.