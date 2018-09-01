Adi Shankar Reveals His Civil War Pitch For The Power Rangers Movie

In 2017 fans got a Power Rangers reboot, and it turns out that Adi Shankar had a pitch of his own for the film, one that would have found the Rangers in the midst of their own civil war.

Adi Shankar is the producer behind the v that gave the universe a darker and more mature tone. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Shankar at Power Morphicon, and during the chat, he revealed his civil war pitch for the official movie.

“I really liked the idea of a civil war amongst the Power Rangers,” Shankar told ComicBook.com. “That was actually my pitch for the movie that I never told anyone because it just got too crazy.”

While he didn’t actually pitch it to anyone, he had a definite idea for it in his head.

“Yeah, ’cause I wanted to do a movie called ‘Power Rangers: Civil War,’ where it’s basically like The Raid, but it’s this young recruit,” Shankar said. ‘Cause then the Power Rangers are this global establishment, and at a certain point it becomes incorporated, and there’s a lot of people with Power Coins and s***. And then, yeah, there’s a little kid, and you realize the Rangers have been corrupted. But it’s not good versus evil, it’s just warring ideologies, and how to govern, how to militarize.”

While it deals with some more intricate and heavier themes, that doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be big action sequences, and Shankar described one that included the Tigerzord.

“It ended with… not ended, but it had this battle scene where he basically has this Tigerzord, and he has to take down a Megazord, so he loads up a bunch of nukes into the Tigerzord, and he rides in. He’s not piloting it, he’s standing on top of it, and he backflips off of it and lands on a building while the Zord plows into a thing and goes boom and nukes a Megazord.”

That is definitely a far cry from what the 2017 reboot film ended up being, and while the series has dealt with the idea of the Rangers being a government-run institution of some sort (Lightspeed Rescue, S.P.D), it has never gone this far with the premise.

As for Shankar, he currently has his hands full with another fan-favorite franchise in Castlevania, which will return to Netflix later this year.

Do you like Shankar’s idea for Power Rangers Civil War? Let us know in the comments!