Adi Shankar Says Power Rangers Is A Better Franchise Than Star Wars

Both Star Wars and Power Rangers have been around for some time now, but in producer Adi Shankar‘s mind, one franchise is clearly above the other.

Shankar delivered his own take on the Power Rangers franchise along with director Joseph Kahn in the bootleg Power/Rangers film, one that has been well received amongst the franchise’s fans. ComicBook.com was on hand at Power Morphicon when he compared the franchise to Star Wars, and it doesn’t hold a candle to Power Rangers.

“I literally think Star Wars is not as cool as Power Rangers,” Shankar said. “Power Rangers is not about good versus evil. It’s not and never has been. It’s the lens through which the stories are told to us, through the lens, the narrative lens, but really it’s about shades of gray, and it’s always been about shades of gray, and it’s about people working together to overcome those shades of gray, through a single point of view. That’s why the Power Rangers are super powerful. Star Wars is about good versus evil. I don’t know what the empire did wrong. I still have no idea. I still don’t know, they got up and they dress the same and then they (the rebels) kill them because they dress the same, like, I don’t understand it. Yeah they blew up a planet, but that’s a cheap reason to want to hate someone. The point is Power Rangers is way doper than Star Wars.”

Shankar elaborated on this point to ComicBook.com, and it comes down to not really knowing why the Empire is so bad.

“Dude, I think Star Wars is f****** horrible,” Shankar said. “I think Star Wars is a terrible franchise. It has terrible values. What are you teaching people with Star Wars, right? ‘Oh yeah, we’re the rebels and we’re just gonna blow up people who dress the same?’ Like it’s good versus evil? It’s terrible because there’s really very little evil out there. The evil is taught to us through a narrative, but the evil has a point of view, the evil has a perspective., and if you don’t get to know the perspective of the evil then how do you know you’re not evil?”

Granted, Power Rangers villains are at times pretty one note, but then again Shankar points out that is not really the point of the franchise, as it focuses more on the Rangers working out their differences to act as one than just beating evil down for one more day.

Shankar currently has his hands on another fan-favorite franchise in Castlevania, which will return to Netflix later this year. As for whether Power Rangers is better than Star Wars, let us know what you think in the comments!