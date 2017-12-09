‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gets A ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Intro

Few things are as iconic as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers opening intro, and when coupled with Dragon Ball Super the results are as epic as you’d expect.

Thankfully YouTube user Matan saw the potential and created a slick mash-up that puts the catchy Mighty Morphin Power Rangers theme song over the slick animation from Toei’s incredibly popular Dragon Ball Super. That would be delightful enough, but Matan also recreated the familiar title sequence using the cast of Dragon Ball, and it’s the best merging of these two universes we’ve seen yet.

The Ranger portion of the title sequence includes Sean Schemmel (Goku), Christopher Sabat (Vegeta), Kyle Hebert (Gohan), Christopher Sabat (Piccolo), and Sonny Strait as Krillin. Eric Vale as Future Trunks holds the Green Ranger’s spot int he lineup to round things out.

Matan matched up the music and animation perfectly, picking some great action sequences to spotlight as the music crescendos. If you’re a fan of either of these franchises, you’ll get a big kick out of the intro, and you can view it in the video above.

Power Rangers has had some catchy themes throughout the years, so we can’t be the only ones who want to see other seasons paired with more Dragon Ball Super. Power Rangers Time Force, Dino Charge, Mystic Force, and Zeo come to mind, especially that last one. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to see Goku clocking some fools to the 80’s influenced Power Rangers Zeo theme? That’s right, everyone would, so someone needs to make that happen.

The Dragon Ball Super series introduced the first new storyline to the series in years and follows Goku after he defeats Majin Buu. The series was created by Akira Toriyama and is written by Atsuhiro Tomioka, with Norihito Sumitomo composing for the series. It airs on Sundays on the Fuji Television Network.

As for Power Rangers, the series just concluded its 24th season in Power Rangers Ninja Steel this year and will follow that up with Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel in 2018. The series is written by Judd Lynn, Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, and Haim Saban, and airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon.

