Shattered Grid Exclusive: First Look at Time Force Revealed in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #25 Preview

Shattered Grid is right around the corner, and we’ve got your first look at the anticipated event.

BOOM! Studios has released a new preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, and it features the first look at the Time Force team and how they get involved with the story. The first page shows a lightning-like symbol shattering reality, and the Time Force races out in their Time Force Megazord to figure out what it is.

On their screens, other Rangers can be seen, but as they get closer to it the Megazord is pushed back, vaulting three of the Rangers (Blue, Yellow, and Green) towards the mysterious tear in reality. Red (Wes) and Pink (Jen) are the only ones left in the Zord, which is now on fire, and the two embrace before Jen teleports out.

This could be why she journey’s to the Mighty Morphin era to help the other Rangers, though there are still plenty of questions and ones that won’t get answers until Shattered Grid finally hits comic stores.

“Shattered Grid is the biggest, most impactful Power Rangers story I’ve ever written,” said Kyle Higgins. “It’s an honor to be a part of the 25 year legacy of Power Rangers. Everyone working on this event has been floored by the response from fans and this first look is just a taste of the surprises that await them. Trust me, you’re not going to want to have the ending of this issue spoiled for you.”

The big issue will also launch with several variant covers, as Drakkon displays each of the Rangers’ shattered helmets. This is a nice homage to the original variant covers that released with the launch of the series. There will be one for each Ranger, all from artist Goni Montes. There will also be a special chase variant from Montes randomly mixed in with polybagged editions. Other variants include coves by Humberto Ramos, Jordan Gibson, and Scott Koblish.

You can also check out a few other variant covers in the gallery.

“This is the comic that no Power Rangers fan should miss – because it has the ending that everyone’s gonna be talking about!” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Everything in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers has been leading to Shattered Grid – and it’s only going to get bigger from here!”

“Developing the Power Rangers: Shattered Grid event with the writers and BOOM! Studios has been an incredible journey and we believe the fans are in for some shocking surprises and morphinomal storytelling. It’s definitely an event that fans will not want to miss!” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer, Power Rangers Franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and Goni Montes. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 hits comic stores on March 28.