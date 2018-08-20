Funko’s ‘Power Rangers’ Lord Drakkon Pop Figure Exclusive is Available Now

Over the weekend, the Funko Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Pop figure was revealed as a Previews Exclusive limited to only 30,000 units. Previews Exclusive figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops, and Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops. That’s why you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for February.

This is the easiest, guaranteed option when it comes to getting one of the Lord Drakkon Pops for your collection, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“Lord Drakkon is back, seeking power and might as a new PREVIEWS exclusive Funko POP! figure. No Ranger is safe from this detailed vinyl figure of the evil green Ranger, an alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver. Limited to only 30,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible figure of the Power Rangers tyrant Lord Drakkon features the familiar stylized Funko design and comes in a collector-friendly window box package.”

On a related note, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko rarely forgets a birthday. Indeed, a new wave of Power Rangers Funko Pop figures was unveiled last month, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show!

Right off the bat, you’ll want to add the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord to your collection. Popularity has pushed ship date out until November on that one, so grab it now before it sells out or moves back further. The rest will ship in September. Continue on for the complete list of figures, which includes links to the pre-order pages.

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Additional exclusives will include a 2-pack of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd at Books-A-Million, Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop, a 10″ Dino Ultrazord at Target, a a 6-inch Tigerzord at Hot Topic, and a Black and Gold Megazord at Power Morphicon.

