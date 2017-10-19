Go Go Power Rangers #4 Review – Ranger Revelations

The Power Rangers might be superheroes, but that doesn’t mean they’re flawless, and nowhere is that more apparent than Go Go Power Rangers #4.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #4, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

The Rangers are still getting used to this whole “drop everything you’re doing and save the world” bit, and those growing pains also take a toll on the team as a whole. Take for instance their latest fight, which puts the team against Rita and Finster’s creation Flog, who is easily one of the more powerful monsters ever to come from Finster’s easy bake oven.

The Rangers have no problem sacrificing their well being in battle, but they’ve never experienced someone close to them getting hurt as a by-product of their fight. That hits Kimberly particularly hard, but also allows writer Ryan Parrot to highlight some of the Ranger’s best qualities, especially when it comes to Zack.

Zack has been one of the comic’s biggest beneficiaries actually, with Parrot showing just why he is the team’s second in command. Having Jason out of the fight allows for Zack to take the wheel, and happens to be quite good at steering the ship. That role was given lip service on the original show, but it didn’t necessarily show how Zack picked up Jason’s slack in the early days, something this series is up for exploring.

The issue continues that thread with a fantastic scene between Zack and Zordon and again manages to humanize a mentor who is, well, a big face in a metal tube. Previous issues have focused that one on one dialogue on Jason and Zordon, but it was delightful to see that extended to Zack.

Even Rita gets some time to shine in this regard, perfectly summing up why she follows through on a plan destined for failure. These little nuances manage to expand these characters without losing the essence of what made them popular in the first place.

While character development is key to this series, it would be remiss to not mention the glorious art by Dan Mora. This book is a fan’s dream, as Mora works in hallmarks of the series like the Morphs and the forming of the Megazord in stylish fashion. These sequences are beautiful and feel so authentic to the show.

Parrot also manages to plant a slick hook for next issue, utilizing the newest addition to the canon in a cool way. How this plays out is anyone’s guess, but you’ll want to stick around to find out.

Go Go Power Rangers #4 is another lovely addition to the series and adds new and exciting layers to the Rangers you know and love.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Go Go Power Rangers #4 is in comic shops now.