‘Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers’ #5 Details Reveal A New Putty

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers just hit its third issue, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t get a peek at what’s coming down the pike.

Thankfully BOOM! Studios happily obliged by releasing new covers and synopsis details about the upcoming issue. The Power Rangers are still getting the hang of using their powers, but even more difficult is the goal of keeping their identities secret. That aspect of the series will take focus thanks to the Ranger’s latest enemy, a shape-changing Putty.

It’s hard enough to keep your identity secret from people you know and trust, but all that gets even more complicated when Rita’s latest creation could just as easily be your brother or mother without you knowing it. You can envision some future therapy bills, but for the moment the Rangers will just have to figure out a way to take him down.

Now, Putties have changed shape before, but aside from the rare creepy clown exception they don’t actually talk and mix in with humans. This Putty is being described as one that can not only assimilate the appearance but also speech and mannerisms, as that would be the only way for it to throw the Rangers off for any length of time.

The issue will also come with several stylish covers, including the popular locker series, which this time focuses on Kimberly Hart the Pink Ranger. Those covers are not just popular with fans though, as Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott also uses them during the writing process.

“Are you kidding? The locker ones themselves changed how I wrote the book,” Parrott said. “I actually have a folder on my desktop that, whenever I get stuck — I open it, look at what’s in their lockers and go — oh yeah, that’s who these characters are. They’re all pretty amazing.”

Other covers include a civilian spotlight on Kimberly, the next in the paper doll variants, and a slick homage cover, as well as the fantastic regular cover by Dan Mora.

You can find the official solicitation details below, and the covers can be found in the gallery.

SABAN’S GO GO POWER RANGERS #5

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Retail Price: $3.99

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Dan Mora

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Civilian Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado

Locker Variant Cover: Michelle Wong

Homage Variant Cover: Natacha Bustos

Paper Doll Variant Cover: Audrey Mok

As the Putty Infiltrator shifts between teachers, parents, and friends, the Rangers have to question who they can trust—if they can trust anyone at all.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #5 hits comic shops this December.

(h/t Morphin Legacy)

