Hasbro Transformers Designer On Possibility of Power Rangers Crossover

This is a big year for Hasbro‘s Transformers, as the franchise is celebrating its 35 year anniversary. The franchise has expanded from toys to movies to television and video games and now tabletop since it launched, and in that time the franchise has also crossed over with other equally beloved franchises, such as Ghostbusters. Earlier this year Hasbro purchased the Power Rangers franchise from Saban Brands, and it has already introduced a new line of figures in addition to the core line as well as numerous accessories and the recently revealed helmet line. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Transformers Senior Design Manager John Warden at San Diego Comic-Con, and during the conversation, we had to ask about the possibility of Transformers crossing over with Power Rangers now that they’re under the same umbrella, and if that started the gears turning.

“Oh yeah. Oh yeah, my gears are already starting to turn,” Warden said. “For all those 90s kids out there I think it’s there moment now to make this happen. You know…yeah, that would be cool.”

As you can see in the full interview above, Warden seemed genuinely excited by the prospect, which makes all kinds of sense since Transformers are robots that transform and the Power Rangers command giant robots that are also capable of combining with other Zords. It’s a match made in heaven, and something like an Optimus Prime Megazord combination would be something we imagine would go over quite well.

With Beast Morphers being the newest season, perhaps it would make more senes to base a crossover on those Zords instead of Mighty Morphin, but either way, we would be happy.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman)

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

