Hiatus Date Revealed For ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel seems to just be getting started, but fans are in for a hiatus very soon.

The last new episode of Super Ninja Steel before the hiatus will be episode 8, titled Caught Red Handed. The episode will air on March 17, and Burgundy Ranger notes that reruns of the show are already scheduled for March 31 and April 1, signifying the beginning of the summer hiatus.

“It is official. Ninja Steel is a complete preempt on Kids Choice weekend and reruns are on the schedule for March 31 and April 1. We are 12 days away from the start of the hiatus.”

Hopefully Caught Red Handed will send the show to break on a strong note. The episode will continue the Attack of the Galactic Ninjas arc, focusing on Brody as he’s accused of theft at school.

As for when new episodes will return, expect them around late summer, a slate that should also include the special 25th Anniversary episode. Not much is known about what that episode will be, but we have a few ideas as to who will show up.

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 6 Attack of the Galactic Ninjas here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

