Internet Reacts To ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Episode 6 – Attack Of The Galactic Ninjas

The latest episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel aired today, and the internet has plenty of reactions.

The newest episode is titled Attack of the Galactic Ninjas, which centers on a team of mercenaries who seek to take down the Rangers once and for all. While all of them are introduced in the episode, only one of them really gets the spotlight, that being Wolvermean.

The episode also introduced the Ninja Medallions into the mix, and it seems those and the other Galactic Ninjas aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’re not sure if they’ll each get their own episode, but it certainly looks that way, which would be a major departure from the monster of the week formula of previous episodes.

You can check out the official description for the episode below.

“Calvin is suspicious about why Preston and Hayley are spending so much time together, but uncovers more than expected when he tries to find out the truth!”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of the episode here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Attack Of The Galactic Ninjas Episode Review

This episode seems to be moving the series in a positive direction, and the apparent multi-episode arc for the Galactic Ninjas is a welcome change of pace from the typical formula.

Some will get on Calvin for doubting Hayley so easily, but that feels like it has more to do with the 30-minute format than anything. In fact, it was just nice to have a more personal relationship issue as the central plot element. Sure it was a bit ham-fisted, but it was encouraging to see that everyday slice of life aspect tackled than something more contrived. Ninja Steel’s best moments were the ones related to family or friends, and hopefully, this will signify the move towards more of that in future episodes.

Also, it seems like the actors have found a nice chemistry with each other, apparent in that picnic scene. They’ve started to give off a genuine friendship vibe, despite a few awkward bits of dialogue.

As for the Galactic Ninjas, Wolvermean was fine, but hopefully, there will be more underhanded scheming involving the rest of the group against Madame Odius. You don’t get to be a successful villain team without being smart, and Wolvermean didn’t seem like he was the brightest bulb. Most of the creatures don’t actually, so it would be nice if one of the members of the team were to show some backbone and intelligence in their dealings with Odius.

Regarding Victor and Monty, this episode seemed to strike a more balanced balance than in previous episodes. That first sequence with them could maybe have been shaved just a bit more to hit the perfect note, but personally got a kick out of that courier box stranded in Africa gag, and yes, even the Lion.

All in all the episode was pretty enjoyable, and while there are flaws that need addressing, there’s still an entertaining time to be had.

@Watdawg

While the Rangers get the lion share of attention, there was also some love for their lovable Mentor, Mick.

Mick continues to be the best #Superninjasteel — Watdawg (@SuperPowerGeek) March 3, 2018

“Mick continues to be the best #Superninjasteel”

@SuplexRanger

Others had more critical words for the latest episode, though @SuplexRanger did offer up some suggestions on how to fix that.

Here’s what I would have done better. Make the Galactic Ninjas similar to A-Squad from SPD, but being contestants of Galaxy Warriors is a ruse for a bigger plan… they’re contracted by Sledge (which is foreshadowing and setting up a possible team up arc) #SuperNinjaSteel — Min (@SuplexRanger) March 3, 2018

“Here’s what I would have done better. Make the Galactic Ninjas similar to A-Squad from SPD, but being contestants of Galaxy Warriors is a ruse for a bigger plan… they’re contracted by Sledge (which is foreshadowing and setting up a possible team up arc) #SuperNinjaSteel”

“Then I would have done away with the cheating angle altogether. It was pointless. Also, I would have done a little more with Victor and Monty here, instead of just “Hey, remember Bulk and Skull? These guys are your new Bulk and Skull now” #SuperNinjaSteel”

“You know what made Bulk and Skull great characters? 6 + years of character development. You have 25 of 44 episodes and all we know about Victor and Monty so far is that they’re kind of jerks for no reason. #SuperNinjaSteel”

“You have a talented cast here. USE THEM PROPERLY! #SuperNinjaSteel”

@DeaflTT08

Others were quite happy with the episode and made sure to throw some extra love to the White Ranger.

To keep this short, @PowerRangers was great! Even #ZoeRobins is so gorgeous, mad respects to @Dance10Nico for be with the most beautiful woman. Always glad to be an fan! #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS — Phillip Kaminski (@DeafITT08) March 3, 2018

“To keep this short, @PowerRangers was great! Even #ZoeRobins is so gorgeous, mad respects to @Dance10Nico for be with the most beautiful woman. Always glad to be an fan! #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS”

@CaptainDosm

@CaptainDosm compared Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel to a film you might not expect.

I’m pretty sure that for the Power Rangers “writers” showing even a quick peck on the lips kiss would be the equivalent of showing hardcore porn.



Its just so awkward. Like they live in Pleasantville before Tobey Maguire showed up. #SuperNinjaSteel — DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) March 3, 2018

I’m pretty sure that for the Power Rangers “writers” showing even a quick peck on the lips kiss would be the equivalent of showing hardcore porn.

Its just so awkward. Like they live in Pleasantville before Tobey Maguire showed up.

#SuperNinjaSteel

@SuperMegaUltraHyperForce

There are some fans who feel that the main storyline isn’t really moving forward, and that’s a bit frustrating.

I wish every episode of #SuperNinjaSteel didn’t feel like a filler episode. — SuperMegaUltraHyperForce (@SMUHyperForce) March 3, 2018

“I wish every episode of #SuperNinjaSteel didn’t feel like a filler episode.”

@TheAGames

Other fans were more concerned about the service Monty received from that Courier he booked, which was rather lackluster if we say so.

My only question about that last Victor and Monty scene in this episode, did the mailman just throw the box on the ground and leave? #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS — Theagames10 (@TheAGames10) March 3, 2018

“My only question about that last Victor and Monty scene in this episode, did the mailman just throw the box on the ground and leave? #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS”

@SonicBlueRanger

This might be the best response of all to the episode though, and it couldn’t be truer.

Not since Angel Grove’s production of Rumplestltskin has there been such a tiny stage for a school play. #SuperNinjaSteel — Dustin Phillips (@SonicBlueRanger) March 3, 2018

“Not since Angel Grove’s production of Rumplestltskin has there been such a tiny stage for a school play. #SuperNinjaSteel”

@GokaiGosei

@GokaiGosei is quite appreciative of Mick but finds some other things lacking.

Mick is by far the best thing about this show one of the best mentors in long time #SuperNinjaSteel — GokaiGosei (@GokaiGosei) March 3, 2018

“Mick is by far the best thing about this show one of the best mentors in long time #SuperNinjaSteel”

“Is that the first time Levi used his morpher as a weapon? And im pretty sure they used the toy for it, it looked so small in his hands #SuperNinjaSteel”

“I hate when they end the episode on the Victor and Monty stuff #SuperNinjaSteel”

“Another meh episode. We need next years re branding to living up the series so bad right now #SuperNinjaSteel”