Jason David Frank Is Coming To ‘Power Rangers HyperForce’

The HyperForce Rangers are getting some big-time help next week in the form of an all-time classic Ranger!

That Ranger would be none other than Tommy himself, Jason David Frank, who announced he will be appearing on the interactive tabletop show next Tuesday. Frank shared an image with the HyperForce logo that shows both the Green and White Rangers, so it isn’t known which one he will actually appear as.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will be joining the Power Rangers Hyperforce team this Tuesday, January 2nd!! Tune in to https://twitch.tv/hyperrpg to watch #powerrangers #hyperforce #powerrangershyperforce #tommyoliver #greenranger #whiteranger #twitch #twitchtv.”

The HyperForce Rangers have been all over the timeline since starting their journey, and have interacted with Rangers from Time Force, Mighty Morphin, and RPM thus far. It isn’t known how Tommy gets worked into the storyline, but it appears he will be appearing as one of the Mighty Morphin Rangers, thanks to his hashtags. That excludes the Turbo, Zeo, and Dino Thunder versions, so at least we can cross those out…can’t we?

Half the fun is not knowing what to expect, and HyperForce always has plenty of unexpected twists and turns. Adding Jason David Frank to the mix will only make the journey even more entertaining.

Power Rangers HyperForce recently celebrated Christmas with a Holiday special, which you can check out in full here if you haven’t caught up.

Power Rangers HyperForce is set in the year 3016 at Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott, and with the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Power Rangers HyperForce airs on Hyper RPG Tuesday nights at 8 pm CST, and you can find more of coverage of the show as well as all things Power Rangers by following @MattMuellerCB!

Power Rangers HyperforceTuesday at 9:00 PM EST on TwitchTV

