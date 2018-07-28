Jason David Frank Wants Amy Jo Johnson To Direct A Power Rangers Reunion Episode

If a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion happens, Jason David Frank would love to see Amy Jo Johnson direct it.

Frank stopped by at San Diego Comic-Con to talk all things Power Rangers to ComicBook.com. During the chat, the topic of a Mighty Morphin reunion movie or series came up, and while he isn’t sure if it will happen he definitely sees the opportunity for it in the new Hasbro era.

“If the opportunity arises then they should jump on it,” Frank said. “In the future if there are opportunities we’ll see if they grab that opportunity, because, in this franchise, everyone can say what they want, an opportunity will be presented to you. I’m sure as far as the movie, I think Dave and Amy expressed to be in a movie because it’s different than a television show right? Someone might not want to go back to a TV show but will maybe do a movie, and I know there was expressed interest in that.”

As for who should direct it, Frank would love to see Amy Jo Johnson in the director’s chair regardless of if it is a series or a movie.

“I know Amy Jo’s a director, she’s a great director,” Frank said. “I want her to direct a couple of episodes, maybe she can direct us in it, and then Dave Yost, I think he’s super popular with the fans, but sometimes things get twisted up a little bit, so if there’s an opportunity that arises maybe we’ll see who steps up, because I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities in this brand now with Hasbro.”

“I’ve been promoting them right now just to promote the transition from Saban to Hasbro, and with Hasbro being involved, I think they’re gonna have a lot more opportunities for some of the older cast members. If they want, if they want,” Frank said.

David Yost has already started writing a treatment for a Power Rangers reunion movie, one that would give fans a look at what each Ranger got up to after their run on the show.

“So I would love to be able to give that to our fans,” Yost said. “I think that they would really enjoy it. I’ve already written quite specific… I would just say the beginning. I just don’t want to spoil it, so I won’t say anything, but I’ve written it, and it would definitely pay homage to Thuy Trang who played the original Yellow Ranger. And we would still come together and still be superheroes on some level.”

So, do you want to see a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion series or a movie? Let us know in the comments!