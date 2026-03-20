4 Years Ago Today, A Fan Favorite Power Rangers Duo Made Their Big Debut

There have been a bevy of top-tier Green Rangers over the course of the Power Rangers franchise, and there have also been a variety of stellar Black Rangers over the franchise’s history as well. That said, there’s only one particular instance of a Green and Black Ranger debuting at the same time, and 4 years ago today, one particularly dynamite duo made their grand entrance to the Power Rangers franchise.

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On March 20th, 2021, Power Rangers Dino Fury debuted its fourth episode titled New Recruits, which expanded the Dino Fury team in a major way by introducing Izzy and Javi Garcia as the team’s Green and Black Rangers, respectively. The two step-siblings quickly make an impression on Zayto, Amelia, and Ollie over the course of the episode and find themselves not only helping the Rangers but also discovering the missing Tiger and Stego Dino Keys, and once they become Rangers, they never looked back.

Izzy and Javi Immediately Make An Impact on Dino Fury

Izzy and Javi join the team and make up the group’s core five, and it takes them no time at all to start making an impact. The sibling dynamic is explored in several ways throughout both Dino Fury seasons 1 and 2, especially when it comes to their relationship with their father. Since Warden Garcia is a fixture throughout the series, this comes into play quite often, and there’s an actual arc to their relationships from when we first meet them to their final season in Cosmic Fury.

The fact that they are siblings also immediately gives them a foundation that the other Rangers don’t have, as they are all just getting to know each other. Izzy and Javi may have issues with each other sometimes, but they trust one another and know they can ultimately rely on each other when the chips are down. This allows the other Rangers to instantly play off of them in compelling ways, but without losing the unique dynamic between them.

They are also interesting as individuals, with Javi and Izzy both dealing with their own internal conflicts on a personal level while also attempting to reconcile this new part of their lives after they become Power Rangers. Izzy especially gets some focus as the season plays out, and that’s even before Fern enters the picture, though this increases in a major way once their relationship becomes a bigger element of the series in both Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury.

Izzy and Javi are a true dynamic duo and are easily one of the coolest duos in the franchise, and the franchise is all the better now that they are a part of it.

Power Rangers Dino Fury is streaming on Netflix.

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