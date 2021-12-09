Legend of the White Dragon Debuts Epic First Trailer (Exclusive)

The wait is finally over, as we’ve got your first look at the first trailer from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank’s anticipated Legend of the White Dragon right here! As you can see in the video above, the trailer begins with a shot of a fallen Erik Reed (Frank), who is still alive though in rough shape and soon his suit disappears. We see David Ramsey’s Mayor Trevon Sterns talking to the press about Reed being alive, and says they will not rest until Reed is held accountable for his actions. We then start to see more of the cast and locations, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

We see Cerina Vincent and Jenna Frank (who play Rebecca and Ashley Reed) as well as Ciara Hanna (Vanessa), Jason Faunt (Connor), Rachele Brooke Smith (Iris), and more, and Faunt, Smith, and Frank are all suited up in their old armor that is shown in a hidden locker later in the trailer.

We then see Dragon Prime (played by Aaron Schoenke) burning someone alive as they look for Reed, as well as glimpses at other battles, airships, other factions, and more. We also get two great appearances by Andrew Bachelor’s U.R.I., who appears through what looks to be a hologram and is delightful.

The trailer ends as the White Dragon soars down through the roof and into a building, looking powered up and ready for war. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more soon, but in the meantime, you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

You can find the official synopsis for Legend of the White Dragon below.

“The White Dragon, Erik Reed, has returned home to Virtuo City 3 years later after being defeated in a colossal battle against the ancient overlord, Ashtagor. The crystal he used to become the White Dragon was broken in two as a result of the epic battle, both pieces were subsequently lost. Being blamed for the destruction and collateral lives lost, his identity was outed after the battle thus making him a fugitive from the law. We now follow Erik on his journey as he teams up with treasure hunters from the past who help him reclaim his power as the White Dragon. Once reunited with his powers, he and his team are now ready to battle a new threat, Dragon Prime, who seeks revenge against the White Dragon. Erik must now try and defeat Dragon Prime in order to get one step closer to clearing his name and being able to protect his family from an ancient evil that still lurks in the darkness… Ashtagor.”

