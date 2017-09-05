Legendary Power Rangers Unite For Awesome Morphing Sequence

It turns out Power Rangers fans don’t have to wait for the 25th anniversary to see some legendary Rangers get together.

That’s all thanks to Chris Cantada Force, who assembled five Legendary Rangers and allies for an epic morphing sequence. Well, at least in the second take. As you can see in the video, the first didn’t exactly go as planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video brought together Mighty Morphin Black Ranger Walter Jones, Dino Charge Blue Ranger Yoshi Sudarso, Ninja Steel Blue Ranger Peter Sudarso, Space Sheriff Gavan’s Yuma Ishigaki and Satria Garuda BIMA-X’s Adhitya Alkatiri.

The first three are ones most Power Rangers fans are familiar with, but some might not know who the last two are. Yuma Ishigaki stars as Geki Jumonji, who is a member of the Galactic Union Police. He takes over the role of Space Sheriff Gavan, referred as such because of his Gavan Type G combat suit. Ishigaki stars in the role in Space Sheriff Gavan: The Movie (2012) and reprises it in Kamen Rider x Super Sentai x Space Sheriff: Super Hero Taisen Z (2013).

As for Adhitya Alkatiri, he stars as Reza Bramasakti, brother of Ray. Ray is the red Satria Garuda, the main star of the series, and meets up with his brother Reza after it is revealed he was kidnaped by VUDO, an evil organization. VUDO transforms Reza into a powerhouse of their own, and they call him Azazel. The two brothers come to blows, with Reza’s identity in the balance.

It’s rather spectacular to see all of them together, and you can watch the video for yourself above.

Peter Sudarso currently stars on Power Rangers Ninja Steel, which airs on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 9 am.