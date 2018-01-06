New Super Sentai ‘Lupinranger Vs Patoranger’ Scans Spotlight Vehicles And Weapons

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger can’t get here soon enough, and these latest scans will only make the wait harder.

New scans have surfaced courtesy of RangerBoard that shows the team brandishing their weapons and gives the spotlight to some of the frantic action fans can expect. The second image shows the Lupinrangers revealing the multiple uses of their Itadaki KaiTou LupinSword (Taking Thief Sword), while the Patorangers can be seen showing off their Kakusei Keibou PatoMegaBou (Amplification Baton).

From the images, it also seems there will be much more usage of blasters in general, something some that has trailed off in recent years (at least in its Power Rangers cousin).

The next image features a closeup of the vehicles, including glimpses of their various extensions and abilities. The Lupinrangers are all airbound in vehicles called Dial Fighters, while the Patorangers are all road based in vehicles called Trigger Machines.

There’s also a close-up of the Double Henshin Juu (Transformation Gun), which is shared by both teams. The Trigger Machines connect with it on the bottom of the gun while the Dial Fighters connect via the top.

The new series will feature a police vs thieves theme with the Lupinrangers coming into conflict with the law enforcement Patorangers, and will reportedly have one Ranger going in-between.

The two teams will have intertwined stories for the first half of the season (with each one getting the spotlight every other week) and if previous rumors are to be believed, but then will converge into one large story arc by season’s end. This will be presumably when they form one team against the Gangler Crime Syndicate, but none of that has been confirmed.

Toei’s Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is the series’ 42nd season and will be premiering on TV-Asahi on February 11, 2018.