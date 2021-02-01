Power Rangers: Lord Zedd Has The Rangers’ Number in Mighty Morphin Preview (Exclusive)

The Rangers have been getting some help lately courtesy of the new Green Ranger, though aside from Billy, no one actually knows the identity of the newest Power Ranger. That all changes in Mighty Morphin #4, as the identity of Grace Sterling’s new Ranger is finally revealed, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue by writer Ryan Parrott, artist Marco Renna, colorists Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and you can check it out starting on the next slide!

The Unlimited Power arc continues with the big reveal and all of the fallout from it, and both Zordon and the Rangers will definitely have some thoughts on the Ranger’s identity. That said, that’s not the only thing on their minds, as the team is also trying to not get completely owned by Lord Zedd’s new Putty Prime, and frankly, it’s not going so well.

We also get more details on Zordon’s past and his journey before he created the Power Rangers, and you can find the official description below.

“Two New Series. Two New Teams. The UNLIMITED POWER era continues with the answer to the question everyone’s asking – Who is the New Green Ranger? And what is their mysterious connection to the Mighty Morphin team? It’s the last page shocker that no fan can miss!”

Mighty Morphin #4 features a main cover by InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets), and variant covers by Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Peach Momoko (Something is Killing the Children), and more.

Mighty Morphin #4 hits comic stores on February 10th, and you can check out our new preview of the issue starting on the next slide.

