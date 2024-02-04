Mighty Morphin Gets the Spotlight in New Shoe Palace x Power Rangers Collection

Power Rangers recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and now fans have a brand new collection from Shoe Palace to show off their love of the franchise. The Shoe Palace x Power Rangers Collection puts the spotlight on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era, featuring the original Rangers and Megazord on an assortment of shirts, pants, and hoodies. The collection features 10 items altogether and includes a few hoodie and pants sets that feature different versions of the Megazord and even a shirt that embraces the comic artwork of Go Go Power Rangers. You can check out the full collection right here, and you can check out more of the collection on the next slide.

One piece that is bound to be a favorite of the collection is the White Ranger Pullover Hoodie, which features the White Ranger’s helmet as the hood. The Megazord hoodies are also slick, with a black-and-white outline version on one and a full-color artwork version on the other. The Black Ranger gets some solo shine on his own shirt as well, and there are plenty of other shirts and pants as part of the line. You can find the official description of the new collection below.

“In 2023, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers celebrated 30 Years. The pop culture phenomenon has made its mark in the world of television, film, and toys. Shoe Palace also celebrated its 30 Anniversary in 2023. Shoe Palace and Power Rangers have both been around for 31 years now. To celebrate, Shoe Palace presents a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers apparel collection that can only be found at Shoe Palace stores and on shoepalace.com.

Kids fell in love with the adventures of the Power Rangers practically from the start. The team’s battles with Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and the rest of their rogues gallery brought in huge ratings from the jump, or from ‘Go Go Power Rangers.’ One of the things that made the Power Rangers so successful was the merchandise. Shoe Palace is bringing exclusive Power Rangers merchandise to its stores. Shoe Palace is honoring the legacy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with a collection that includes tees, joggers, and hoodies. Everything in the line features the six OG Rangers, including the MEGAZORD!”

What do you think of the Shoe Palace x Power Rangers Collection?

Black Ranger Mens Shirt

White Ranger Pullover Mens Hoodie

Megazord Pullover Mens Hoodie and Joggers Pants Set

Power Rangers Go Go Mens Shirt, Megazord, and Group Shirt

Megazord Pullover Hoodies (Back)

Megazord, Morphin Time, and Ranger Helmet Joggers Pants

Megazord and Power Rangers Go Go Shirts (Up-Close)

Megazord Pullover Hoodie Alternate

Full Collection