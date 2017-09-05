Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #21 Covers Reveal Ninja Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is about to take a trip back in time, but a new cover shows a glimpse at the Ranger’s future.

BOOM! Studios released the first set of covers for their upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #21, which will focus on the Power Rangers of 1969. While the covers don’t shed any light on those plot points, the interconnecting cover does feature a group not yet seen in the series, the Ninja Rangers (via Power Rangers NOW).

This was the main team in the third season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and featured a lineup consisting of Tommy (White Ranger), Rocky (Red Ranger), Adam (Black Ranger), Billy (Blue Ranger), and Kimberly (Pink Ranger). Now, some of these characters were referenced in the dark universe storyline, but the Ninja Ranger era has not yet appeared.

Could this be tied to the time travel storyline? Well, it is a possibility, but it could also just be a fancy cover that references the Ranger’s past. Either way though, it is a slick visual, and if they do make their way into the series fans would be quite ecstatic.

The new story arc kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 and will take the Rangers back to the 1960’s.

“Any opportunity to add to the Power Ranger mythos is always an incredible honor and one of the fundamental reasons I love writing this book,” explained writer Kyle Higgins about the trip to the past. “Case in point, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 is going to take us back in time to explore a very different—yet familiar—team of Rangers: the ones that stopped a secret Moon attack during the 1960s. Who were the Power Rangers of 1969? What happened to them? And how do they fit into our current story? We’re jumping into the Wayback Machine to the Summer of Love to meet a new cast of Rangers, some of whom will have a huge impact on the future of the Mighty Morphin team!”

You can find the official solicitation for issue #21 below.

The secret history of the true original Power Rangers divides the Mighty Morphin team, and only Zordon can save them.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #21 hits comic stores this November.