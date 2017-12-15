‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #22 Preview Reveals A Classic Villain

Zordon’s finally back, and as the Rangers will soon learn, it really couldn’t be at a better time.

BOOM! Studios has released the new preview for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #22, which finally reunites the time and space lost Zordon with the Rangers, Alpha 5, and Saba. The Rangers have loads of questions for their mentor, especially now that they know the about the failed Ranger team of 1969. Soon though they will learn of a new threat, one that Mighty Morphin fans will be quite familiar with.

That new threat is the Wizard of Deception, who makes his debut in the Power Rangers comics universe. Rita, Squatt, and Baboo have journeyed for some time to find the elusive Wizard, and the price will be a heavy one.

It isn’t yet known what spell she wants him to create, though it is teased on a scroll he is holding. In the show, the Wizard of Deception was an old rival of Zordon, able to make any illusion into reality. Eventually, he captures Tommy and obtains a strand of his hair, using it to create a clone of Tommy and therefore a new evil Green Ranger.

Not only that, but he sends the other Rangers back in time to the 1700’s, as his sole target is Tommy (currently the White Ranger). He eventually falls at Tommy’s hands after the other Rangers return to the current time (thanks to his own wand), but it remains to be seen how he will be used in the comics. Tommy is not yet the White Ranger, so anty8ing is possible.

You can find the solicitation information below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #22 hits comic stores on December 20.