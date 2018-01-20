Review: An Alliance Frays in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #23

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues the march towards Shattered Grid, and this issue makes the biggest jump yet.

You can feel the pace starting to pick up in this issue, and it’s perfect timing. Things haven’t stalled by any means story-wise, but you could see the possibility of that coming in the distance, and this issue perfectly sidesteps that pitfall and marches the story forward.

The widening gap between Grace and Promethea’s methods compared to the Rangers is the major focus here, though writer Kyle Higgins makes those differences known without necessarily villainizing Grace or her organization. Grace continually makes valid points based in fact while the Rangers seem to approach things from a more idealistic perspective. You need both in some fashion, and the back and forth between the two is one of the best parts of the book.

Her points are compelling enough to even split the Rangers to some degree, leading to a reveal that will most likely split them even further by issue’s end.

Speaking of that panel, the visuals make it even more impactful, and the credit for that goes to Jonas Scharf, Jagdish Kumar, and Joana LaFuente. The heavy shadow and foreboding atmosphere deliver a memorable moment that will set the tone for Shattered Grid, and that same skill is evident in the opening pages as well. Where the book struggles though is the in between, specifically when it comes to the Rangers and their helmets. It can be a bit inconsistent from scene to scene, taking you out of the world for just a moment or two. The pencils seem to be much stronger when two characters are talking without their helmets on, but this is also not enough to take away from the overall strength of the issue.

Also, as an aside, Sheeple is a delightful monster and one that will hopefully return someday down the line.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #23 picks up the pace at just the right time and is another big step towards the Power Rangers event of the year.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #23 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Jonas Scharf, inks by Jagdish Kumar, colors by Joana LaFuente, and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The Ongoing Misadventures of Squatt & Baboo is written by Ryan Ferrier with art by Bachan, colors by Triona Farrell, and letters by Jim Campbell.

“The Rangers discover just how far their new allies are willing to go against Rita, but is it too far?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #23 is in stores now.