Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 Preview Teases Return Of Lord Drakkon

The Power Rangers currently have their hands pretty full at the moment, but a new preview shows their lives are about to get even crazier.

BOOM! Studios released a new preview for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24, showing the first 3 covers of the issue (via Morphin Legacy). That wouldn’t be that big of a deal typically, but this issue’s cover reveals the return of Lord Drakkon, and evidently, he’s been under the Ranger’s noses the whole time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because Promethea’s Grace Sterling can be seen right next to him. It appears he’s been in Promethea custody for some time now, though it isn’t clear if he was picked up right after he arrived here or not.

He’s cuffed to the table with his Morpher on the other side of it. This takes place in the midst of an interrogation, and from the synopsis, it seems someone finally finds out.

The synopsis reads “Billy makes a devastating discovery within the heart of Promethea that threatens to break the Ranger’s alliance with Grace, just as Finster’s monsters activate en masse.”

Oh yeah, Finster’s experiments are also on the loose, and the Rangers just teamed up with Grace to stop it. You can assume that the uneasy alliance will face a major hurdle when they find out about Lord Drakkon, and you can’t really blame them.

This is what seems to be the start of the march to War, a big event that will be the centerpiece of the series in 2018. Writer Kyle Higgins recently teased what’s to come, and it won’t be what fans are expecting.

“This isn’t Civil War. This isn’t Rangers against Rangers,” Higgins told Inverse. “This is Lord Drakkon and his forces and their very ambitious desires. What the battlefronts are like, where and when, is very significant and unique. When you learn exactly what he wants, you’ll understand what the potential of this event is shaping up to be.”

You can view the preview in the gallery.

You can check out the review for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #21 here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage!