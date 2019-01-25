Preview: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #35 Reveals Heckyl’s Origin As The Dark Ranger

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is still in the midst of Beyond The Grid, but next week’s issue is putting that on the back burner so that Heckyl the Dark Ranger can get the spotlight.

As fans have learned in Beyond The Grid, Heckyl (of Power Rangers Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge fame) is the group’s Dark Ranger (known as the Talon Ranger previously, though he never debuted in America). What fans don’t know however is how Heckyl became the Dark Ranger, and now we’ll get those anticipated answers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #35.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, Heckyl finally decides to tell his origins to Kimberly and Cameron, including his time as Snide and his battles with the Dino Charge Rangers. He also tells them about his encounter with Zenowing, who was able to take him back to his homeworld of Sentai 6 before it was destroyed.

Zenowing wants him to study the teachings and be able to control the barriers around the Dark Energem, protecting it and keeping Heckyl from turning into Snide simultaneously. Now that he’s enjoyed his home though, he wants to save it, and that might not be possible.

You can check out the cover above and the official description can be found below.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #35

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artists: French Carlomagno, Francesco Mortarino

Colorists: Eleonora Bruni, Walter Baiamonte, Francesco Segala

Letterer: Ed Dukeshire

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jamal Campbell

Preorder Cover: Jordan Gibson

Incentive Cover: Linda Lithen

Price: $3.99

Synopsis: The mysterious new DARK RANGER is the man known as Heckyl – and his origin is revealed for the first time in this stand-alone issue.”

Hit the next slide for the full preview!

Megaforce Pre-Order Cover – Jordan Gibson

Forever Purple

Incentive Cover Dark Ranger – Linda Lithen

Beyond The Grid

A Story To Tell

Returning Home

Returning Home Part 2

The Dark Energem

Slide 9