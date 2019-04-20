Preview: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Reveals Villain’s Link To Original Series

Beyond The Grid continues in this week’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38, and as you can see in this preview, Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo kick it off with a bang by revealing some much answers. So far in Beyond The Grid we’ve been introduced to Ellarien, Remi, the Solarix, and a planet full of Zeo crystals, but the creative team still has a few surprises up their sleeves, and they saved a big one for this issue, revealing the origins of The Praetor, and longtime fans of the Power Rangers franchise will definitely get a kick out of it.

As the preview reveals to Ellarien, he isn’t a former Ranger. Instead, he reveals he is a Morphin Master, the legendary beings that have been referred to in the show but never fully explored. Praetor explains he and several other Morphin Masters discovered the Zeo crystal planet in another universe and debated on how to keep it out of evil hands. Imagining the damage done with a single crystal shard, they wanted to make sure no one got ahold of an entire planet of crystals.

They couldn’t just destroy the planet without risking the rest of reality, so instead they just cut this universe off from the Morphin Grid, allowing it to essentially wither and die so no one would ever find it. They didn’t want to leave the universe to die alone, so one of their members volunteered to stay and share the universe’s fate, and that Master was The Praetor.

He also reveals the role the Solarix plays, saying it was “made to absorb every iota of Morphin energy in a singular point of space, focused in the right place, at the right time, it would become a knife. A blade, sharp enough to sever this universe from the Morphin Grid for all time.”

That explains a lot, but as Ellarien explains, The Praetor also lies, so we’re not sure if every facet to his story will check out by the time this storyline ends, but you can check out the full spoilery preview on the next slide and judge for yourself. The official description is included below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Simone di Meo

Colorist: Walter Baiamonte

Letterer: Ed Dukeshire

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jamal Campbell

Preorder Cover: Jordan Gibson

Incentive Cover: Xermánico

Price: $3.99

“Synopsis: The Power Rangers arrive at the home of the Solarix…and learn the shocking secret behind the universe that’s drawn them together!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38 hits comic stores on April 24th.

