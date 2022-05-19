New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Pre-Orders: Blue Ranger Power Lance and Helmet

Hasbro has launched two new pre-orders in their Power Rangers Lightning Collection, and both are roleplay / cosplay items. It’s Morphin’ Time for your bank account with the addition of the Billy Cranston Blue Ranger Power Lance and helmet from the original MMPR series. A breakdown of each Lightning Collection release can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger Power Lance ($131.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “From the original 1993 TV series that started it all, it’s the awesome electronic Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger Power Lance! A premium roleplay – or cosplay, if that’s your jam – Power Rangers collectible with lights, sounds, and an extendable hilt The Blue Ranger Billy was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa.”

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Premium Blue Ranger Helmet Prop Replica ($89.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This full-scale Power Rangers Lightning Collection Premium Blue Ranger Helmet Prop Replicafeatures a comics-inspired detailed design, paint, and finish for morphinominal display in a Power Rangers collection. This helmet features adjustable straps so it will fit most, making it great to wear for Power Rangers cosplay, role play, or costume.

Compassionate and intelligent, the Blue Ranger Billy Cranston is the brains of the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger team.This premium Lightning Collection collectible is inspired by Billy Cranston’s iconic Blue Ranger Helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series.”

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Power Rangers news and product releases right here. Note that Hasbro also released a wave of Marvel Legends figures today alongside the Lightning Collection items.