Power Rangers: 10 More Funko POPs We Want To See

This has been a great year for Funko fans who also love Power Rangers, as we’ve received a number of POPs, Pint Sized Heroes, and giant-sized POPs already.

Funko released a new wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers POPs earlier this year, which included the core cast (Jason, Billy, Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Tommy) in helmetless versions, but fans also got POPs of villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Goldar, and the Pumpkin Rapper (Gamestop exclusive). In the Megazord realm, there were several exclusive renditions of the original Megazord, as well as a New York Comic Con Dragonzord, a Hot Topic exclusive Tigerzord (Warrior Mode) and a Target exclusive Ultrazord that many are still trying to get their hands on.

That’s in addition to the original wave of Mighty Morphin POPs, which in addition to the core 5 also includes the Green Ranger, the White Ranger, and Morphing Exclusives of the Mighty Morphin Rangers from Gamestop. There’s also an Alpha 5 exclusive sold at Walmart.

That’s a lot of POPs, but as we know in the POP world there is always room for more, and Power Rangers fans all have their own wishlists as to who they want to see next. It’s also not like there aren’t ample seasons to pick from, as seasons like Time Force, Lost Galaxy, Super Ninja Steel, Dino Charge, Mystic Force, Ninja Storm, and more are all calling for their own line of POPs, and that’s only a few of the possibilities. There’s also extensions of the brand like Go Go Power Rangers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios as well as Power Rangers HyperForce from HyperRPG, and Beast Morphers will be coming soon from Hasbro, so the possibilities are only going to expand in the coming months and years.

So, Funko’s got a lot of choices, and we’ve got a few nominations of our own, so hit the next slide to see which Funko Power Rangers pops we want to see next!

Ranger Slayer

Few Rangers have made a name for themselves as quickly as the Ranger Slayer, i.e. Kimberly Hart from Drakkon’s alternate universe, and she is more than deserving of the Funko POP treatment.

She would, of course, need to have her Bow of Darkness in hand, and there would be a regular helmeted version and a chase or store exclusive helmetless version, showcasing Funko’s take on Dan Mora’s killer art from Go Go Power Rangers. It would be great if she had one other accessory too, so how about a two-pack that featured Ranger Slayer and her insanely cool Gravezord? Yeah, we’d buy that in a heartbeat.

Beast Morphers

With Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel almost over, it is almost time for Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and what better way to ring in the new show than with a line of Funko POPs?

You’re right, there isn’t a better way, and we want a line that features the core Red (Devon), Yellow (Zoey), and Blue (Ravi) Rangers as well as their Gold Ranger and Silver Ranger teammates. We also would love for there to be two packs that featured the Beast Bots and the team’s Megazord as its own supersized offering, but just the core team would be great as well.

Zordon

Technically Funko has already produced a Zordon, though it is only in their Pint-Sized Heroes line. It’s one of my favorite pieces in the collection though, and so we would love to also see the Ranger mentor get a full-sized Funko POP.

If you’re going to make a Zordon as a POP, having a Rita Repulsa to go with it would be just grand. Thing is, Funko has already made a Rita POP (and a quite good one by the way), so how about a VYNL two pack? The cartoon-like expressions would be a wonderful fit for the duo, and we’d love to start adding some Power Rangers VYNL to the collection.

Time Force

Power Rangers Time Force continues to be one of the most popular entries in the franchise, and many would love to include some POP versions of it in their collections.

Power Rangers Time Force hit TV screens in 2001 and won people over with a slightly grittier storyline, crazy time travel antics, and a crew of likable Rangers. The suits themselves are simple and sleek and could translate quite well into Funko POP form.

The lineup would include Wesley (Red Ranger), Jen (Pink Ranger), Lucas (Blue Ranger), Trip (Green Ranger), Katie (Yellow Ranger), Eric (Quantum Ranger), Circuit, Captain Logan, Ransik, and Nadira. Because there aren’t a host of other Rangers to take up space you could pretty much include most of these in the core wave, with Nadira and Captain Logan being offered as store exclusives.

This would also be a great line for Funko’s rides format, as this season featured plenty of slick vehicles and Zords.

Astro Megazord

Funko has already delivered several Power Rangers Zords already, including the Dino Megazord, Dragonzord, White Tigerzord (Warrior Mode), and the massive Ultrazord, but most of those are from the Mighty Morphin era. So, why not reach into one of the other popular seasons and bring in In Space’s Astro Megazord?

Great idea right? The Astro Megazord is one of the more recognizable Megazords out there, and would instantly stand out from your other Mighty Morphin Zords. If you wanted to you could even bring out the Delta Megazord from that season as well later on, but for the first one, we’d go with good old Astro. Yeah, he said we could call him that.

Go Go Power Rangers Ranger Swapped

BOOM! Studios, writer Ryan Parrott, and artist Eleonora Carlini have some cool things in store for Go Go Power Rangers, including a swapping of Ranger colors that looks ridiculously cool. The changeup makes Trini the Red Ranger and leader of the team, while Jason becomes the Yellow Ranger, Kimberly becomes the Blue Ranger, Zack becomes the Pink Ranger, and Billy becomes the Black Ranger.

As you can see in the art above, it looks awesome, and we would love to have a Go Go Power Rangers set that features the new Ranger colors, and we hope if we get it that Trini will also come with Power Sword in hand.

Shattered Grid

Few events are as epic as Power Rangers Shattered Grid, which brought Rangers together from across timelines and universes to fight against Lord Drakkon and his army of Ranger Sentries. With a story that massive, Funko would have plenty of ideas to draw from for a line of POPs.

In this case, it would be a way to feature the more prominent figures of the story in one set as opposed to having each of them in a team line. Since Lord Drakkon is getting his own POP soon, this would give Funko a chance to feature the upgraded versions of the villain as well as a Ranger Slayer POP if they don’t want to feature her on her own. Here’s our dream lineup.

Lord Drakkon Evo 1.

Lord Drakkon Final Evo

Ranger Slayer

Jen Scotts Time Force Pink

Mastodon Sentry

Red Sentry

Finster 5

You could also feature the Yellow Sentry, Blue Samurai Sentry, Green Zeo Sentry, and Lauren Shiba.

This would also be a perfect nominee for a Funko POP Moments, showing the moment where Lord Drakkon stabs Tommy through the chest with Saba. It’s brutal sure, but fans would buy it in droves.

Beyond The Grid Team

Here’s another chance to feature some Power Rangers favorites in one line instead of doing them as part of their individual teams, which might not be as lucrative for Funko. In this case, the line would spotlight the new comics storyline Beyond the Grid, which features a star-studded group of Rangers.

The lineup would include:

Ranger Slayer (seriously, we want one Funko!!!)

Andros (In Space Red)

Tanya (Zeo Yellow)

Cameron (Ninja Storm Green)

Magna Defender

Dark Ranger/Heckyl

Solar Ranger

A VYNL set of these characters would also be amazing, given the more stylistic artwork featured in the book.

RPM

Few seasons of Power Rangers are as well-liked as RPM, and if Funko wants to do a team set it is one of the best bets.

RPM is pretty much unlike any other Power Rangers season and features a number of fan favorites in its ranks that have gone on to show up in the 25th Anniversary episode, HyperForce, and Shattered Grid, so awareness of it is still pretty high.

Here’s the lineup:

Scott (Operator Red)

Flynn (Operator Blue)

Summer (Operator Yellow)

Dillon (Operator Black)

Ziggy (Operator Green)

Gemma (Operator Silver)

Gem (Operator Gold)

Doctor K

HyperForce And Chronos Megazord

One of the biggest surprises of this year has been the success of Power Rangers HyperForce, and team has endeared themselves to fans rather quickly.

Since the show debuted the team has found their way into BOOM! Studios’ successful Power Rangers Shattered Grid comics event, and even made it onto a few covers. They’ve also been included in the popular mobile game Power Rangers Legacy Wars recently with the debut of Jack Thomas the Yellow Ranger, and he will be part of the team that will be included in Renegade’s new Heroes of the Grid tabletop game.

That’s why we would love for Marv, Vesper, Eddie, Chloe, Jack, and Joe to get their own Funko POPs, and since the design is fantastic, we would also like to see their Chronus HyperForce Megazord get some love too.