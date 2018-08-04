Power Rangers: 10 Things We Want To See In The ‘Heroes of the Grid’ Tabletop Game

We’ve been wanting a Power Rangers board game for quite some time, and now thanks to Renegade Game Studios we are finally getting one, and it looks phenomenal so far.

Thing is, there are still plenty of things we don’t know about the game, though all of that information should come to light over the next week or so, as the Kickstarter for the game will launch on August 14th. As with any Kickstarter, there is likely to be a number of add-ons and stretch goals available for fans, and we’ve got a few things we would love to see those extra additions include.

We’ve also got a few wishes for the game itself in regards to its mechanics and gameplay. We understand that there’s no way any game company can do everything all at once on this list, but even if we see just a few of these wants make it in we would call that a definite win.

If you aren’t familiar with Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, the game is a fully cooperative board game that will accommodate 2 to 5 players. In the game, players will take on the identities of their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as they attempt to stop fan-favorite villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Goldar, and more Putties than you can shake a stick at, and Renegade is teasing that Zords will be a part of the equation as well.

For fans of the Power Rangers comics, there will also be a Shattered Grid expansion which will feature enemies like Drakkon, the Ranger Slayer, and the Black Dragon, and players will also get the HyperForce Rangers in miniature form as part of the expansion.

You can check out more photos of the miniatures from the game right here, which is currently being showcased at Gen Con. Hit the next slide for our Heroes of the Grid wishlist!

Extra Villains Pack

The game already includes big villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, and Goldar as well as other favorite monsters like Pudgy Pig, Tengo, and Madame Woe, but more villains to fight never hurt anyone right?

We’re hoping for an Extra Villains pack as part of the Kickstarter, which would include other fan-favorite villains like Scorpina, Shellshock, Mantis, Primator, Robogoat, the Wizard of Deception. I also want Doomstone, not because I loved the villain but more because that design would look great on a miniature right?

Same goes for Crabby Cabbie, and don’t judge me for it!

Another route to go would be to have a Psycho Rangers pack, which perfectly segues into our next item on the wishlist.

Legacy Rangers Pack

If you’re going to add more villains you might as well as more heroes right? Of course, you would, and with Power Rangers, there are plenty to choose from.

You could pretty much put any team here and get a load of fans to buy it, but ComicBook.com’s picks we’re going with two teams in particular.

The first is mine, which is easily Power Rangers In Space. A dream scenario would be to have miniatures versions of Andros, T.J., Cassie, Carlos, Ashley, and Zhane, and if they were to do that Psycho Rangers pack you could throw in a small specialized campaign themed like an In Space episode.

Our other Power Rangers superfan Nick Valdez would like to see a Power Rangers S.P.D. Ranger pack offered, which would bring Jack, Sky, Bridge, Z, and Syd miniatures into the mix, and yes, the group would also include a Doggie Cruger figure.

25th Anniversary Pack

It will be a few weeks more until we know all of the Rangers involved in the 25th Anniversary episode, but we’re pretty sure Renegade can get the information ahead of time.

With that thought in mind, it would be amazing to debut an expansion or a stretch goals pack that was themed around the anniversary, featuring a small episode campaign that allowed you to play as the legacy Rangers coming back to the show against the episode’s key villain.

We know Tommy, Kat, and Wes are already involved, so the pack would at least feature them, and those miniatures could also be used in the core game to boot.

Shattered Grid Extras

So we know there is going to be a Shattered Grid expansion offered, which will bring Lord Drakkon and the HyperForce Rangers into the game. The expansion will also feature a Shattered Grid-based scenario, but some stretch goals could help fill the world out a bit.

While these don’t need to be miniatures (we know they are expensive to make and half this list is just wishful thinking anyway), we would like to see some other important characters and entities integrated into the game, either via support cards or giving some sort of buff or bonus to characters that can use them.

For instance, having a Coinless Trini, Bulk, Skull, or Zack card could enhance certain attributes or skills, and likewise, Drakkon and Ranger Slayer could call on Finster 5 or their various Sentries to give them a boost. The Dragon Cannons are also a big part of Drakkon’s assault, and working that into his arsenal could change up how the Mighty Morphin team has to deal with him.

We’d also love to see Promethea and Grace Sterling worked into the game as well, giving boosts or special equipment that only the Rangers can use.

Megazord Fights

So in the initial press release, Renegade Game Studios mentions that Zords will be a part of the game, but they don’t spell out how that mechanic will work, or if there will be full miniatures for the Zords.

We really hope that ends up being the case, as we would love to see big Megazord fights happen. The Megazord would have a different character card with it and would require the players to cooperate to efficiently use it in battle, just like in the show.

You would have to pool your energy, AP, or whatever the resource ends up being called and would need to pick your attacks strategically, otherwise, you would leave yourself open to the monsters quicker attacks.

HyperForce Campaign

This would likely come down the line, but since they are already producing the HyperForce team miniatures it would be great to get a HyperForce-style campaign story to use them in, and since they time travel you could reuse many of the monsters and putties from the core set.

To cut down on cost this could be a PDF offering, with a few extra cards included in the pack that you could print out and laminate if you wanted to get fancy.

This would allow fans to dive back into HyperForce on a tabletop of their own, and by Spring of 2019, we could very well have a second season of HyperForce to base it on too.

Power Weapons Combine

Each of the Ranger miniatures features their signature Power Weapon, and we definitely want to see those utilized.

Each weapon could have a secondary ability, themed after the ones from the show. The Power Sword, for instance, would have a standard and a charged-up state, and the Power Axe would have a melee mode and a Cannon mode.

The Power Lance can be separated into Sais, and the Power Daggers and the Power Bow would also have charged states. As for the Dragon Dagger, it could also fire an energy beam.

There would also be a way to combine all the weapons into the Power Blaster, firing a powerful but slow to recharge blast at an enemy.

A Villain Campaign

If you’re going to produce miniatures for some of the marquee villains, you might as well get more use out of them, and a villain campaign would be a great way to do that.

The game could allow for players to play as the villains in a mission to finally take down the Rangers, allowing you to pilot Rita, Zedd, Goldar, and more. You could do your own spin on Green with Evil, with the Green Ranger being playable on the good or bad side.

Fighting Spirit Pack

Sure we already have a Tommy miniature in the mix here, but thanks to Tommy’s extended history with the franchise he presents a unique opportunity to have a few more eras thrown in.

The Fighting Spirit add-on pack would feature all of Tommy’s alternate forms, including a Green, White, Zeo Red, Turbo Red, and Dino Black. Since Drakkon is in the expansion you pretty much have every instance of the character ever made, so no matter which is your favorite you’re all set.

Syrinscape Collaboration

Any tabletop session could use a little ambiance to really invest you in the world, and that’s where Syrinscape comes in.

If you’re not familiar with Syrinscape, it is a sound design app that adds background sounds and soundtracks to your tabletop experience. Whether set in the unexplored regions of space or a fantasy setting, you can pull up a number of sounds and soundtracks to fit your game.

Syrinscape does brand-specific experiences as well and has teamed with Pathfinder to produce sounds and music specifically made for that world. Renegade teaming with them to create something for Power Rangers would be amazing for fans, as you’d have access to all the Aye Yi Yis, Dragonzord calls, Morphing Sequences, and Zordon narration you’d need to create a one of a kind experience.

You can find out more about it right here.