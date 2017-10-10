Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Live Tour Dates Released

Soon you’ll be able to see the Power Rangers live and on stage, and we’ve got all the details!

In honor of the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary, Saban is bringing the Rangers to the stage in North America. The show will be a mixed media stage production that will highlight slick stunts and martial arts for the entire family, as the Ninja Steel Rangers attempt to stop an alien invasion, and launches in Phoenix, Arizona next February (via ComingSoon).

The live tour is sponsored by Citi, and Citi card members will be able to get tickets in a special pre-sale that will include VIP tickets for meet and greets with the Rangers. That pre-sale will start on Tuesday, October 10th at 12:00 pm, while the public tickets will go on sale on October 13th at 10:00 am.

You can find the complete tour dates below, and you can buy tickets on the official website.

2/17/18 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

2/18/18 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

2/20/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

2/21/18 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

2/23/18 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

2/25/18 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

2/27/18 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

2/28/18 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theatre

3/1/18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

3/2/18 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

3/5/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/7/18 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

3/8/18 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts

3/9/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theater – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

3/10/18 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

3/11/18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre – Atlanta

3/12/18 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater

3/13/18 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

3/15/18 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

3/16/18 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17/18 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

3/18/18 Reading, PA Santander Arena

3/20/18 Wilkes Barre, PA FM Kirby Center

3/21/18 Lowell, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

3/23/18 Toronto, ON Sony Centre For Performing Arts

3/24/18 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

3/25/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/28/18 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

3/29/18 Youngstown, OH Stambaugh Auditorium

3/30/18 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/31/18 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

4/3/18 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

4/4/18 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

4/5/18 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

4/6/18 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

4/7/18 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

4/8/18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

4/11/18 Ralston, NE Ralston Arena

4/13/18 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena Theater

4/14/18 Spokane, WA INB Performing Arts Center

4/15/18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

4/18/18 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Center

4/19/18 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium

4/20/18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

4/21/18 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theater

4/22/18 Las Vegas, NV Cox Pavilion