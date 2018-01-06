Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Wall Art Revealed

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect Power Rangers art piece for your collection, it’s hard to top this new 25th Anniversary print.

It’s the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate you can pick up one of several new anniversary-themed products. The most notable of the group is a canvas wall art that collects Rangers from all across the franchise. Mighty Morphin, Ninja Steel, SPD, Jungle Fury, Dino Charge, Samurai, Megaforce, Mystic Force, and more are all present, and you can grab the wall art in sizes from 8 x 12 to 20 x 30 (via Power Rangers NOW).

If you want a print with endless Rangers, you can opt for the Crowd of Rangers wall art, which collects a different set of Rangers (though there is plenty of overlap) in the same size options. It also includes the 25th Anniversary logo in the bottom right corner.

If wall art isn’t your jam you can always opt for a few other Trevco items. You can select from a Crowd of Rangers pillowcase, towel (in various sizes), fleece blanket, and woven throw, which comes in a 36 x 58 size and a 48 x 80 size.

You can find all of the items available below.

Trevco also released a series of 25th-Anniversary shirts, which come in a variety of styles. You can find those here.

Saban will also celebrate the big year with a 25th Anniversary reunion episode, which will take place during Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. 2018 will also feature the first crossover event in the Power Rangers comics, which will run between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers.

2018 is shaping up to be a morphinominal year indeed!